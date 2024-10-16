Cong Can't Demand K'taka CM's Resignation As Gandhi Family Is Involved In Scams: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday claimed that the entire party is involved in land scams.

Speaking to the in Delhi on Wednesday, Pralhad Joshi alleged that not just Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family but also AICC (All India Congress Committee) leaders, including ministers, are involved in these land scams.

He criticised the Congress High Command, claiming that it is deeply entrenched in corruption.

He highlighted that both Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are currently out on bail.

Pralhad Joshi sarcastically remarked that the Congress High Command is embarrassed to demand Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation because the Gandhi family itself is "involved in scams".

The Union Minister emphasised that since both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are on bail, they lack the moral standing to ask for Siddaramaiah's resignation.

He further accused CM Siddaramaiah of not just being involved in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam but also siphoning off Rs 89 crore from the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation.

Pralhad Joshi insisted that the Chief Minister should answer to these allegations and pay the price for the crimes committed.

Regarding the MUDA scam, Joshi mentioned that the Karnataka High Court has called for an investigation, stating that it is impossible for MUDA to make decisions about land allocation without the influence of CM Siddaramaiah's family.

Therefore, an investigation is necessary, as confirmed by the court, he underlined.

Joshi also pointed out that during the elections, large sums of money were transferred to various bank accounts, which couldn't have happened without the Chief Minister's knowledge, as he was also the Finance Minister at the time.

Joshi further made it clear that the BJP would not stop its fight against CM Siddaramaiah.

He demanded Siddaramaiah take responsibility for these scams and resign from the position of Chief Minister.