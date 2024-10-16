Sparx Hockey Named Official Skate Sharpener Of The Swedish Ice Hockey Association

ACTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sparx Hockey, the leader in skate sharpening technology, today announced that it has been named the Official Skate Sharpener of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Sparx Hockey as it continues to expand its global footprint and reinforces its position as the most trusted brand in skate sharpening.

Sparx Hockey, known for its innovative and automated skate sharpening technology, has solidified its position as the No. 1 skate sharpener in the industry, trusted by more than 100,000 households, teams, rinks, and retailers worldwide. With more than 8 million sharpenings performed annually using Sparx technology, the company continues to set the standard for precision, reliability, and innovation in skate sharpening, making it the preferred choice for athletes at every level.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and provide their athletes with the most advanced skate sharpening technology available," said Russ Layton, CEO and Founder, Sparx Hockey. "Our goal has always been to revolutionize the way skates are sharpened, offering unmatched precision, consistency, and ease of use. We are excited to support the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and contribute to their ongoing success on the ice."

Sparx Hockey's latest product, the Sparx Sharpener 3, is a game-changer in the skate sharpening industry, featuring advanced technology that includes the Sparx BEAMTM, which measures edge blade evenness to 1/10,000th of an inch (.0025 mm).

The Sparx Sharpener 3 also includes a user-friendly mobile app that allows users to track sharpening preferences and receive notifications when it's time to sharpen, providing a personalized experience for every player.

"We are excited about this partnership with Sparx Hockey, in which we see great potential," said Christer Plars, CEO, Swedish Ice Hockey Association. "Our goal is to become the best hockey nation in the world, and that includes ensuring that we have the best conditions and equipment when our national teams compete on the international stage."

With this partnership, Sparx Hockey will supply the Swedish Ice Hockey Association with its cutting-edge skate sharpening equipment, ensuring that all players, from youth levels to the national teams, have access to professional-grade sharpening that enhances their performance on the ice. Sparx Hockey expanded to Europe in 2022 and the company has full sales, customer service, and warehousing capabilities in the region to fully support the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and other customers throughout Europe.

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation based in Acton, Massachusetts in the United States. It is the leading developer and manufacturer of automated skate sharpening equipment for ice hockey, figure skating, and sled hockey. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Sparx Hockey provides the most accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the market, trusted by players from the youth level to the professional ranks. For more information, visit .

About Swedish Ice Hockey Association

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association was founded on November 17, 1922, and has been a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) since 1912. We are one of Sweden's largest sports federations, with 399 hockey clubs across 22 districts, totaling over 81,000 players and referees. 2,868 teams share 369 ice rinks across the country. The Men's national team, Tre Kronor, have won eleven gold medals at the IIHF World Championships, and two Olympic Gold medals, while the Women's national team, Damkronorna, have two Olympic medals.