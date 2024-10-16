MENAFN - PR Newswire) 20th Anniversary Ceremony Launches $8 Million Capital Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame

inducts Class of 2024 on October 19 live from Biltmore Los Angeles and streaming on Roku GAME. Getty Images red carpet starts at 3:30 p.m. The UCLA Air Force ROTC Honor Guard opens the program, which is 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Multicity induction elevates Asian and Indigenous women, advances trauma advocacy, and inspires the next generation of leaders.

Media Partner KTLA 5, Official Hotel Partner Millennium & Copthorne, and over 200 signed memorabilia, couture gifts, and trunk show benefit Asian Hall of Fame's Asian & Native Women Impact Fund and capital campaign for the new center opening in 2026.

Master of Ceremonies is KTLA 5 News Anchor Frank Buckley. Musical guests are

Hiro Yamamoto

(Soundgarden), Ed Roth (Annie Lenox),

Maki Mae

(America's Got Talent), and

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja

(American Idol).

Asian Hall of Fame Induction 2024

Anne Akiko Meyers , Concert Violinist

Bing Xie, Co-CEO Silergy

Crystal Kung Minkoff , Media Trailblazer

Eva Chow , KHEE Soju Founder

Joe Wong , Comedian

Julia S. Gouw , Philanthropist

Ke Huy Quan , Cinema Trailblazer

Kwek Leng Beng , Founder/Chairman, Hong Leong Group

Larry Li , Founder/Managing Partner, Amino Capital

Leena Nair , CEO, Chanel

Maia Shibutani ,

Alex Shibutani , Olympians

Marta & Raj Bhathal , Alex Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage, Sports Management Innovators

Millennium & Copthorne , Corporate Inductee

Richard Lui , Kristen Lui, Media Trailblazers

Pacific Northwest Inductees

Aisha Ibrahim , Celebrity Chef

Bruce Harrell , Mayor of Seattle

Consul General SEO Eunji , Republic of Korea

Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam , Civic Leaders

David Wasielewski , Din Tai Fung Managing Partner

Jacqueline Yang , SuperHawks President & Owner

Jonathan Sposato , Media Trailblazer

Preston Singletary , Tlingit Indian Tribe Glass Artist

In Memoriam

Anna May Wong

(1905-1961)

N. Scott Momaday

(1934-2024)

Seiji Ozawa

(1935-2024)

William Saito

(1936-2012)

Goodwill Ambassadors

Matt Cameron

(Pearl Jam)

National Merit Awards

Brandon Tsay , Asian Advocacy Prize

Lydia Lee, Arts Educator of the Year

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja , Asian Innovation Prize

Sheila Froment, Second Chance Grant Prize

Centennial Medal for Inductee Lifetime Achievement

Connie Chung , Class of 2016

ELEVATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.

Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that advances Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally. Contact:

[email protected] , (626) 600-9418,

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

