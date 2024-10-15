Safadi Delivers Letter From King To Erdogan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received on Tuesday Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who also participated in a panel discussion titled "Global and the Future of Palestine," which was part of the "Future of Palestine" conference.

Safadi conveyed King Abdullah's greetings and delivered a letter from His Majesty, which reiterated King Abdullah's commitment to boosting bilateral ties between the two countries, emphasising the importance of coordinating efforts on regional issues, especially efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussions also focused on addressing the dangerous regional escalation and advocating for the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent sovereign state in their homeland as the only path to achieving lasting peace, security, and stability.

President Erdogan extended his greetings to King Abdullah, expressing his interest in enhancing cooperation between Turkey and Jordan across various sectors.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and ensuring that their legitimate rights are upheld.

Erdogan and Safadi also underscored the urgent need to end aggression in Lebanon, stop the severe Israeli escalation in the West Bank, and prevent violations of the historical and legal status of holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.