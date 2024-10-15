Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The ministers, during their weekly session examined efforts to curb bids to smuggle drugs into the country, preparations for the forthcoming Gulf Cup and roads' overhaul ahead of the coming winter season.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait signed some 18 agreements with local and foreign firms for maintenance on highways and major roads across the country, the public works said, citing the government's green light to set the deals in motion.

BEIRUT -- At least 10 people have been killed and 15 others wounded by Israeli air strikes launched on Qana town, south of Lebanon, the country's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

DOHA -- Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced that the cabinet has finalized draft constitutional and legislative amendments to be put up to a popular referendum after the approval of the Shura Council.

BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the high-level meetings, due in Brussels tomorrow, Wednesday, reflect the "growing dynamics and the positive dynamics" between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union.

CAIRO -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman affirmed the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, is the only way for sustainable lull, peace and security in the region.

DOHA -- The Kuwait national football team drew 2-2 with the Palestinian team in the fourth round of Group B AFC Asian qualifiers to 2026 World Cup at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. (end) mb