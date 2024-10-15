President Of EC Invites Zelensky To EU Leaders' Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the European Council Charles Michel has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to a summit of EU leaders.

The head of the European Council announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I have invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the European Council summit on Thursday, October 17, to take stock of the latest developments of Russia's war against Ukraine and present his Victory Plan,” Michel wrote.

As reported, a meeting of the European Council will be held in Brussels on October 17-18, during which EU leaders will discuss the development of the situation in Ukraine and other important issues of the EU's domestic and foreign policy.

Zelensky'sPlan to be made public this week

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Victory Plan would be publicly presented this week .

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Leshchenko said that the President is likely to present the Victory Plan during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada on October 16.

