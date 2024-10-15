(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOBLELIFT North America Hosts its 2024 Dealer Meeting in Rosemont, Illinois, near the Chicago O'Hare Airport.

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in Lithium-iron and a of a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion material handling equipment, hosted its 2024 Dealer Meeting at the Embassy Suites in Rosemont, Illinois, just miles from their Illinois headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois.Over ninety participated in this year's bi-annual dealer meeting which lasted two days. Day one of the program included presentations and training on various subjects such as NOBLELIFT new products, NOBLELIFT lithium-iron technology, future plans, leasing/financing, marketing, aftersales tech support, parts, extended warranties, quoting software, and more. The dealers welcomed the opportunity to learn more about the company, share their feedback and ideas, and network with other dealers.Day two was an opportunity for dealers to tour the NOBLELIFT North America headquarters and warehouse. They were able to demo equipment, see the newest models, including the new lithium-iron scissor lifts, meet team members and ask questions. The Des Plaines headquarters is strategically located less than 4 miles from Chicago O'Hare airport.###About NobleliftNOBLELIFT® North America ( ) is a global leader in Lithium-iron technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, automated guided vehicles (AGV's), lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable products that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.For more information about our company and our products, visitor follow us on social media.See all news at /news-and-events

