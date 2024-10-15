Frost & Sullivan Grants The 2024 Global Pluripotent Stem Cell Drug R&D Innovation Award To ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – The 18th The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Council & the 3rd New in 2024 was held in Shanghai from August 28 to 30, 2024. On the evening of August 28, the prestigious 2024 Global and China Awards for Growth, Innovation, and Leadership and Best Practice Awards were grandly announced at the 2024 GIL Awards Ceremony & VIP Appreciation Dinner.

Based on research and analysis of the global Pluripotent stem cell drug market, as well as studies and evaluations of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan has granted EPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES the Global Pluripotent stem cell drug R&D Innovation Award. Mr. Aroop Zutshi, the Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, and Professor Yu Wang, the Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control and the Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention presented this award to Dr. Yi Jia, CMO of ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES.

Frost & Sullivan grants ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES the

“2024 GLOBAL PLURIPOTENT STEM CELL DRUG R&D INNOVATION AWARD“







[ I mage of O n-site A ward C eremony]







Mr. Aroop Zutshi, the Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, and Professor Yu Wang, the Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control and the Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention presented this award to Dr. Yi Jia, CMO of ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES.

ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES is a leading Chinese enterprise specializing in the research, development, and production of stem cell drugs

Founded in 2018 with its headquarters in Beijing, ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company in China that focuses on the development and production of pluripotent stem cell drugs. Leveraging the advantages of its pluripotent stem cell seed bank, the company has established a differentiation process and formulation research system for functional cells of different germ layers, thereby constructing a pluripotent stem cell drug platform. Multiple pipelines have progressed to Phase II clinical development.

Accelerating Innovation and Commercialization of Stem Cell Technology for Revolutionary Breakthroughs in Disease Treatment

In June 2019, ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, to develop pluripotent stem cell drugs with China's independent intellectual property rights. This endeavor aims to address unmet medical needs that traditional drugs and therapies cannot fulfill, thereby advancing the clinical application and industrial transformation of stem cells. In 2023, ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct Phase II clinical trials for CAStem cell injection in two indications: acute graft-versus-host disease and acute exacerbation of interstitial lung disease. Prior to this, the company had already received NMPA approval for Phase I clinical trials of CAStem cell injection for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome and meniscal injury.

Distinct Product Advantages and Development of Indications to Meet Diverse Clinical Treatment Needs

The stem cell drugs developed by ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES are derived from different functional cells differentiated from human embryonic stem cells. The primary advantages lie in the consistent and stable source of seed cells, ensuring identical biological characteristics across different batches of cell products. The manufacturing process adheres to GMP standards, paving the way for future large-scale industrial production. Based on the unique characteristics of its products, ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES focuses on developing indications for diseases that currently lack effective treatments and clinical applications for sudden emergency medical events/epidemics. Currently, the company is concurrently conducting pharmaceutical research, preclinical trials, and registrational clinical trials for various indications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute exacerbation of interstitial lung disease in the respiratory system, graft-versus-host disease in the immune system, and meniscal injury in the musculoskeletal system.

About Frost & Sullivan ' s Global Leadership Award

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others. The Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and excellent enterprises through methods including in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research. An independent judging panel, made up of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and renowned listed company entrepreneurs, conducted rigorous evaluations of the nominated enterprises and decided to grant the 2024 Global Pluripotent stem cell drug R&D Innovation Award to ZEPHYRM BIOTECHNOLOGIES.