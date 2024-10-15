عربي


2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

10/15/2024 12:01:33 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Sunday, Nov. 3

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2024 Rawlings gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced Image

2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award(R) Finalists Announced (PRNewsFoto/Rawlings Sporting Goods Company)

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals lead the AL with four finalists each, and the Arizona Diamondbacks top the NL with five finalists.

"The announcement of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists each year creates so much excitement for our brand and the sport of baseball, not to mention for the talented athletes that are selected as the top defenders at their respective positions," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "We look forward to recognizing the winners of the highly coveted Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in a few weeks, but until then, we'll enjoy the banter amongst fans as to who is most deserving at each position."

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive IndexTM (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.

2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – American League

Position

Player

Team

P

Cole Ragans

Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals

Griffin Canning

Los Angeles Angels



C

Freddy Fermin

Kansas City Royals

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners

Jake Rogers

Detroit Tigers



1B

Ryan Mountcastle

Baltimore Orioles

Nathaniel Lowe

Texas Rangers

Carlos Santana

Minnesota Twins



2B

Nicky Lopez

Chicago White Sox

Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers

Andrés Giménez

Cleveland Guardians



3B

Ernie Clement

Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez

Cleveland Guardians

Alex Bregman

Houston Astros



SS

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals

Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees

Brayan Rocchio

Cleveland Guardians



LF

Alex Verdugo

New York Yankees

Colton Cowser

Baltimore Orioles

Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians



CF

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox

Jake Meyers

Houston Astros

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays



RF

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox

Juan Soto

New York Yankees

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels



Util

Mauricio Dubón

Houston Astros

Willi Castro

Minnesota Twins

Dylan Moore

Seattle Mariners

2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – National League

Position

Player

Team

P

Luis Severino

New York Mets

Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves



C

Patrick Bailey

San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno

Arizona Diamondbacks

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers



1B

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves

Christian Walker

Arizona Diamondbacks



2B

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies



3B

Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan McMahon

Colorado Rockies

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants



SS

Masyn Winn

St. Louis Cardinals

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies



LF

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies



CF

Jacob Young

Washington Nationals

Brenton Doyle

Colorado Rockies

Blake Perkins

Milwaukee Brewers



RF

Jake McCarthy

Arizona Diamondbacks

Sal Frelick

Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Yastrzemski

San Francisco Giants



Util

Kiké Hernández

Los Angeles Dodgers

Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals

Jared Triolo

Pittsburgh Pirates

The 2024 finalists include seven former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and ten former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday, Nov. 3, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each league to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove AwardTM winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 8.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
 The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit .

About Rawlings®
 Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.
Rawlings is the official glove, baseball, helmet and faceguard, and base of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA, and the official softball of the NJCAA. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Rawlings

PR Newswire

