2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Glove winners Sunday, Nov. 3 ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2024 Rawlings Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Continue Reading







2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award(R) Finalists Announced (PRNewsFoto/Rawlings Sporting Goods Company) While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals lead the AL with four finalists each, and the Arizona Diamondbacks top the NL with five finalists.

"The announcement of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists each year creates so much excitement for our brand and the sport of baseball, not to mention for the talented athletes that are selected as the top defenders at their respective positions," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "We look forward to recognizing the winners of the highly coveted Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in a few weeks, but until then, we'll enjoy the banter amongst fans as to who is most deserving at each position." To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive IndexTM (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority. To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League. 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – American League

Position Player Team P Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo Kansas City Royals

Griffin Canning Los Angeles Angels





C Freddy Fermin Kansas City Royals

Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners

Jake Rogers Detroit Tigers





1B Ryan Mountcastle Baltimore Orioles

Nathaniel Lowe Texas Rangers

Carlos Santana Minnesota Twins





2B Nicky Lopez Chicago White Sox

Marcus Semien Texas Rangers

Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians





3B Ernie Clement Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians

Alex Bregman Houston Astros





SS Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals

Anthony Volpe New York Yankees

Brayan Rocchio Cleveland Guardians





LF Alex Verdugo New York Yankees

Colton Cowser Baltimore Orioles

Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians





CF Jarren Duran Boston Red Sox

Jake Meyers Houston Astros

Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays





RF Wilyer Abreu Boston Red Sox

Juan Soto New York Yankees

Jo Adell Los Angeles Angels





Util Mauricio Dubón Houston Astros

Willi Castro Minnesota Twins

Dylan Moore Seattle Mariners

2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – National League

Position Player Team P Luis Severino New York Mets

Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies

Chris Sale Atlanta Braves





C Patrick Bailey San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks

Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers





1B Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Olson Atlanta Braves

Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks





2B Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks

Brice Turang Milwaukee Brewers

Bryson Stott Philadelphia Phillies





3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies

Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants





SS Masyn Winn St. Louis Cardinals

Dansby Swanson Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar Colorado Rockies





LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Marsh Philadelphia Phillies





CF Jacob Young Washington Nationals

Brenton Doyle Colorado Rockies

Blake Perkins Milwaukee Brewers





RF Jake McCarthy Arizona Diamondbacks

Sal Frelick Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Yastrzemski San Francisco Giants





Util Kiké Hernández Los Angeles Dodgers

Brendan Donovan St. Louis Cardinals

Jared Triolo Pittsburgh Pirates

The 2024 finalists include seven former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and ten former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday, Nov. 3, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each league to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove AwardTM winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 8.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit .

About Rawlings®

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the official glove, baseball, helmet and faceguard, and base of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA, and the official softball of the NJCAA. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Rawlings

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED