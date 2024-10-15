Vitalpath Welcomes Vice President Of Global Sales To Bolster Customer Relationships And Drive Targeted Pipeline Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW HOPE, Minn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalPath, specializing in the design and of custom, highly complex catheter solutions for medical device OEMs, announced the addition of Nicole Ramus as Vice President, Global Sales.

Nicole brings extensive experience developing customer centric solutions to strengthen and grow strategic partnerships in the medical device manufacturing space. She is known for leading diverse, cross functional teams that develop, direct and deliver global, strategic manufacturing solutions for major medical device clients.

Nicole excels at aligning the Executive leadership team and the overall company objectives with strategies for customer, market and technology portfolios to drive new revenue growth all while advocating for customer experience.

"We are thrilled to have Nicole join our team at VitalPath. She is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the market and our vital customer's needs. Nicole has a unique way of approaching strategic customers that results in close-knit partnerships that benefit all involved. Her passion for the markets in which VitalPath provides value to customers is evident in the way she pursues effective solutions for any challenges the customer may be facing," stated Andrew Holman, CEO of VitalPath.

As a commercial leader at medical device outsourcing companies such as Vantedge Medical, Heraeus Medevio (Medical Components), and Quality Tech Services (Cretex Medical), Nicole provided leadership to cultivate key strategic customer partnerships resulting in mutually beneficial relationships. With a unique ability to translate the voice of customer, she has an excellent track record of revenue generation and expertly managing customers to new design and manufacturing awards.

"I am grateful to be a part of the VitalPath team that has such a strong mission to improve the quality of patients and their families through complex catheter development and manufacturing. The team's engineering expertise, commitment to excellence and market focus is truly inspiring. I look forward to partnering with customers to bring their products to life with VitalPath's breadth of complex catheter capabilities from component to full catheter assembly," says Nicole Ramus, Vice President, Global Sales.

About VitalPath

VitalPath, an Inverness Graham portfolio company, has more than 350 employees at four Minneapolis area locations. Featuring ISO 7 & 8 cleanrooms, the company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with an FDA registered site. The VitalPath team specializes in meeting customers' most challenging complex catheter requirements, such as single or multidirectional deflection, pushability, kink resistance and torque response. Serving customers in the electrophysiology, structural heart, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, left ventricular assist, intracoronary, intravascular lithotripsy and renal denervation markets, VitalPath is the culmination of three distinct catheter manufacturing companies formerly known as VitalDyne Medical, Catheter & Medical Design, and Modern Catheter Technologies.

In addition to speeding customers' time to market through design and development, the catheter manufacturer is also uniquely positioned to consolidate supply chains with vertically integrated capabilities to bring complete complex catheters to market for vital customers. Their comprehensive suite of capabilities support complex component manufacturing with laser cutting, welding, ablation, forming and bending, catheter development and assembly with extrusion, braiding, and coiling as well as finishing and value add with tipping, flaring, swaging, laser drilling, skiving, machining, and marking.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia-based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm's Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses leveraging technology in Healthcare, Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm's Green Light strategy targets technology-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary "Strategic Platform Build" approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

For more information, visit invernessgraham

SOURCE VitalPath

