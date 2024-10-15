Arab Media Education Strategy Team Meets, Kuwait Partakes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The first meeting of the Arab League's team concerned with working on a strategy for Education, kicked off on Tuesday at its headquarters here with the participation of Kuwait.

In his opening speech in the meeting, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the League Ambassador Ahmad Khatabi said that media education is considered one of the most prominent issues recently included on the agenda of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

This comes from the standpoint of a confident approach towards developing the Arab media system through enhancing capabilities of understanding, analysis and qualification in dealing with conventional and digitalized media.

He noted that the Technical Secretariat addressed member states on implementing resolution no. 535 of June 2023 regarding providing them with national experiences and initiatives related to media education in the context of preparing an Arab strategy for media education.

He pointed out that several scientific events were organized, including the symposium held last February at ISESCO's headquarters in Rabat, and the conference organized under the patronages of the Secretary-General of the Arab League between UNESCO and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, in partnership with international university institutions last April on the culture of peace and the dangers of media misinformation.

He highlighted that holding this meeting prior to the launch of the World Media and Information Literacy Week on October 24 in Jordan gives a clear indication of the Arab will to confront the challenges associated with educational media in light of digital transformations in today's world, in which "we" seek to engage effectively, with credibility and ambition.

Kuwait participated in the meeting over the span of two days with a delegation from the Ministry of Information. (end)

