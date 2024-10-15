Coal Miners Protest After 21 Killed In Dukki

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In response to the tragic killing of 21 coal miners in Dukki, coal miners across various mines in the region have halted work, staging protests and demanding justice. The miners are calling for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and are refusing to resume work until they are provided with adequate security.

The miners emphasized their demand for protection, stating that they would not return to work until their safety was guaranteed. Following this incident, the Balochistan initiated a search operation in the area.

This is not the first time coal miners have been targeted in Balochistan. Similar attacks have occurred in Dukki, Mach, and other areas, putting the safety of workers at constant risk. The ongoing violence has left the coal mining community in fear and uncertainty, prompting them to take a stand for their rights and security.