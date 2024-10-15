Grand Opening Of Casa Estílo Senior Living Apartments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Royal Property Management Group Enters the Luxury in

Chula Vista, CA

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The highly anticipated Casa Estílo Senior Living Apartments, an active 55+ community, has officially opened its doors at 795 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Designed for discerning individuals seeking an elevated lifestyle, Casa Estílo is a luxurious six-story residential community offering resort-style amenities in one of San Diego County's most desirable areas.

PHOTO L to R: Derek Edwards (General Manager of Casa Estílo), John McCann (Mayor of Chula Vista), Wende King (Owner of Royal Property Management Group, Inc.)

Casa Estílo Active Living Apartment, Chula Vista, CA.

Continue Reading

Managed by Royal Property Management Group, Inc. , this project represents an exciting new chapter for the company. Historically known for managing affordable housing, Royal is now expanding into the luxury sector with Casa Estílo as its flagship property. This move marks a significant shift in the company's trajectory, setting the stage for future partnerships with luxury residential developments in the region.

"Having an experienced company like Royal Property Management Group will help Casa Estílo become the premier active living community in Chula Vista. I am delighted to work with such a professional team to demonstrate to the region what a truly amazing living experience we have to offer," said Derek Edwards , General Manager of Casa Estílo. Casa Estílo features breathtaking views from its 6th-floor Vista Lounge, an on-site fitness center, a yoga studio, and various recreational amenities, including an outdoor pool with cabanas, a game and billiards room, and outdoor lounges with fire pits. Residents can also enjoy concierge services, housekeeping, and an on-site café, making it a worry-free living environment tailored for an active lifestyle.

A New Era for Royal Property Management Group

Royal's entry into the luxury property market reflects the company's commitment to evolving with the real estate landscape. By expanding its portfolio to include high-end properties like Casa Estílo, Royal is paving the way for future growth and innovation within the luxury sector. This shift in focus underscores the company's adaptability and determination to excel across all market segments. "This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our management expertise in the luxury market in a city that we've had 30 years of experience in," said Wende King, President/CEO of Royal.

As luxury apartment demand remains high in the Chula Vista area, despite some fluctuations in the local market, Casa Estílo is expected to become a sought-after destination for active seniors looking for upscale living options in the South Bay. With its unmatched location, Casa Estílo offers stunning views of the San Diego Bay, downtown, and local mountains, all while being conveniently close to the San Diego Country Club and other key attractions.

For information on Casa Estílo: casaestilocv .

For information on Royal Property Management Group, Inc.: royalpropertymgmt .

About Casa Estílo

Casa Estílo is a premier 55+ active living community offering luxury apartments with high-end amenities in Chula Vista, CA. Residents enjoy a vibrant, resort-style environment, with access to outdoor lounges, fitness centers, a putting green, housekeeping services, and concierge assistance. Casa Estílo provides the perfect mix of casual elegance, stunning views, and modern conveniences for today's active seniors.

About Royal Property Management Group, Inc.

Royal Property Management Group, Inc. has a long-standing reputation for providing quality affordable housing across California. With the launch of Casa Estílo, Royal is now making its mark in the luxury housing market, setting a new standard for excellence in property management.

Contact Information for Casa Estilo

Casa Estílo Active Living Apartments

General Manager: Derek Edwards

Email: [email protected]

Website: casaestilocv

Ph: (619) 704-0368

Address: 795 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Media Contact:

Royal Property Management Group, Inc.

President/CEO: Wende King

Email: [email protected]

Website: royalpropertymgmt

Ph:

(858) 312-8170

Address: 17150 Via Del Campo, Suite #307, San Diego, CA 92127

SOURCE Royal Property Management Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED