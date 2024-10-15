Adult Incontinence Products Market Trends, Growth, & Share-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Incontinence, often known as bladder leakage, can occur at any age. Adult incontinence affects millions of individuals around the globe. Urinary incontinence refers to the involuntary flow of urine. In contrast, fecal incontinence is the uncontrollable flow of feces caused by a lack of control over bowel movements. Several adult incontinence treatments are available to aid in incontinence prevention. Individuals utilize a variety of hygienic products to maintain optimum hygiene. Physical incapacity, illness, dementia, persistent infections, and mobility impediments associated with advanced age necessitate the use of older care products, such as sterile napkins and diapers.

Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of Incontinence across the Globe Drives the Global Market

Worldwide, adult incontinence is a primary health concern. It has significant social and economic consequences for individuals and society as a whole. For women over 70 years old, more than 40 percent of the female population is plagued by incontinence. The prevalence is significantly higher among elderly and nursing facility residents. In all age groups, women have a higher incidence of incontinence than men. Women are nearly three times more likely than men to experience incontinence. Significant factors, including pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause, enhanced the incidence of incontinence in women relative to males.

launch of New and Innovative Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Several important market participants are concentrating on methods to increase their market share in the global market. These new and innovative adult incontinence products for the elderly give market participants expansion potential. Essity, the manufacturer of Tena incontinence and skin care products, introduced Tena Stylish Incontinence Underwear in July 2021. It is an incontinence underwear product that is form-fitting and made to resemble real underwear. In addition, it is constructed with a super absorbent core that seals in fluids with optimum absorption. In January 2021, First Quality Products, Inc. debuted Incognito® by Prevail®, a new range of 3-in-1 feminine pads with multi-fluid technology. It offers safety, discretion, and assistance for all of life's moments, even the unexpected ones.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global adult incontinence products market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% over the forecast period. This region's economic expansion increases the spending power of Asia-Pacific consumers. According to a survey by the Globe Economic Forum, the consumer class in Asian countries is expected to have the most significant increase in the world. By 2030, India and China will add more than 800 million individuals to the consumer class. This is anticipated to increase spending on hygiene items such as adult incontinence supplies. In addition, Asia-significant geriatric population would likely help the adult incontinence products market grow in the area.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific has a considerably greater incidence of incontinence than other regions. According to a 2021 study published in BMC Geriatrics, the prevalence of urine incontinence among elderly Asian women was 45.1%. The increasing incidence of incontinence in Asia-Pacific contributes to expanding the market for adult incontinence products in the region.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% over the forecast period. The region's huge geriatric population and the rising prevalence of fecal and urine incontinence primarily drive north America's market. The incidence of fecal and urine incontinence among North American adults contributes to the expansion of the market for adult incontinence products in the region. Numerous studies have demonstrated that many North Americans suffer from bowel or bladder incontinence. In the United States, the prevalence of urine incontinence ranged from 1.7% to 36.4%, according to a 2018 study published in Climacteric.

Consequently, the demand for adult incontinence products increases. In addition, the incidence of various conditions such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and stroke contribute to expanding the North American market for adult incontinence products. The availability of adult incontinence products through several distribution channels is projected to stimulate the market's growth. Customers can access numerous adult incontinence products via supermarkets and hypermarket chains such as Walmart, Costco, and Kroger.

Key Highlights



The global adult incontinence products market was valued at USD 12,465 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 24,322 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, the global adult incontinence products market is divided into diaper and protective underwear, pads and liners, disposal bags and pails, wipes, male guards and shields, skin care products, mattress protectors, and others.

The diaper and protective underwear segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.55% throughout the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global adult incontinence products market is divided into male and female.

The female segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global adult incontinence products market is divided into institutional sales, retail sales, and online channels.

The institutional sales segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global adult incontinence products market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Procter & Gamble CoHollister IncorporatedKimberly-Clark CorporationUnicharm CorporationFirst Quality Consumer Products LLCAbena Holding A/SEssityMcKesson CorporationHengan International Group Company LimitedKao Corporation

Recent Developments

Recent Developments



January 2023 - ProvenMed established an exclusive agreement with Gulf Medical Company, Ltd., a market leader in the sale of medical devices and healthcare solutions. The collaboration agreement permits Gulf Medical to sell and distribute ActivGo® for men, the world's first infection-preventative urinary incontinence management medical device, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). February 2023 - TZMO USA entered a distribution deal with Medline to offer adult incontinence products under the Seni brand in the United States. Seni's incontinence products and skincare brands are accessible in various international locations. Seni products are available in mass merchandisers, pharmacies, nursing homes, assisted living communities, and other global distribution channels.

Segmentation

By Product TypeDiaper and Protective UnderwearPads and LinersDisposal Bags and PailsWipesMale Guards and ShieldsSkin Care ProductsMattress ProtectorsOthersBy End-UserMaleFemaleBy Distribution ChannelInstitutional SalesRetail SalesOnline Channels