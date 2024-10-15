Israel ‘narrows down’ Iran aims slant

(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly preparing for a possible military strike against Iran, having narrowed down a list of potential targets, including military and infrastructure sites. According to a report by NBC News, citing unnamed U.S. and Israeli officials, the Jewish state could initiate a retaliatory attack as soon as this weekend.



While Israeli officials have not finalized their decision on whether to target Iran's nuclear facilities or opt for specific assassinations, U.S. sources believe that the likelihood of hitting Iran's nuclear sites is low at this stage. This development comes in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East following a missile attack by Iran on October 1. This missile barrage was reportedly a response to the recent killings of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Iran claims that its missile strikes were directed solely at military facilities, asserting that there were no Israeli civilian casualties. However, reports indicate that a Palestinian man was killed due to falling debris from the missiles.



In response to the Iranian missile assault, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has promised a retaliation that will be "deadly, pinpoint accurate, and surprising." Some Israeli officials are advocating for severe retaliatory measures, including strikes on Iran's nuclear capabilities. Meanwhile, U.S. officials are urging a more restrained response, aiming to prevent escalation into a broader conflict that could engulf the region.



As tensions continue to mount, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, concerned about the potential for a larger confrontation in an already volatile area.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779409