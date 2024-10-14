Tocumen Airport Exceeded 14.3 Million Passengers In 9 Months

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In September, 1.57 million people traveled through the airport, 75% of whom were connecting to and from other destinations. The most popular destinations were Bogotá, Miami and Medellín.

The report from the Planning Department of Tocumen International Airport highlighted that, during the first nine months of the year, more than 2 million entered Panamanian territory, with a growth of 9% compared to the same period in 2023.

Likewise, 2.13 million passengers left Panama through Tocumen, 14% more compared to January to September 2023.

It is estimated that an average of 53 thousand people transit daily through terminals 1 and 2 of the Panamanian airport.

Tocumen International Airport General Manager Jose Ruiz Blanco said the terminal remains a strategic point for connectivity in the region and in Panama.

“The growth in passenger traffic is a positive sign for the country's economy and the tourism sector. Tocumen remains a key transit point and final destination for millions of travelers.”

The report from the Planning Department of Tocumen International Airport highlighted that during the first nine months of the year, more than 2 million passengers entered Panamanian territory, a 9% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

While 2.13 million passengers left Panama through Tocumen, 14% more compared to January to September 2023.

It is estimated that an average of 53 thousand people pass through terminals 1 and 2 of the Panama airport every day.



By September 2024, 113,829 air operations were recorded, 8% more than the previous year, with 88% of these being commercial flights.

Tocumen International Airport recorded an average of 416 daily operations during the month of September.

Currently, 13 commercial airlines and 16 cargo airlines operate at the airport, connecting Panama with more than 85 destinations.

The Top 5 of accumulated international destinations in 2024 is headed by Bogotá, Colombia, with a total of 762,532 passengers mobilized from Panama.

Miami, United States, is next with 683,206 travelers, while Medellin, Colombia, is in third place with 528,151 users. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, is in fourth place with 497,867 passengers, and in fifth place is San Jose, Costa Rica, with 492,782 people.