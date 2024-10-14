TTP Resumes Attacks On Pakistani Security Forces

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

After the Pashtun Jirga and a five-day ceasefire ended, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) resumed on Pakistan's security forces.

On Monday, a source told Reuters that at least three policemen were killed in an armed assault on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesperson for TTP confirmed that the group's were responsible for the attack.

Earlier, the TTP declared a five-day ceasefire from October 8 to 13“out of respect for the Pashtun tribal jirga” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The TTP expressed support for the jirga, which took place on October 11 for three days.

After the three-day jirga, the Pashtun tribal leaders formally demanded the withdrawal of Pakistan's military and TTP militants from the Pashtun tribal regions within two months.

The jirga's final resolution stated that if the military and militants do not leave the Pashtun areas, the jirga will decide how to expel these forces from their land.

The resurgence of TTP's militant activities after the ceasefire marks a significant escalation in violence, targeting Pakistan's security forces at a time of fragile peace efforts.

This escalation is particularly concerning as it coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, raising fears for the safety of foreign nationals and diplomats attending the event.

As tensions rise, the increased militant activities may further complicate Pakistan's internal security situation, putting both domestic and international stability at risk. The government's response will be critical in determining the next phase of this conflict.

