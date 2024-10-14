(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Birds of a feather flock together to help independent agents

CANBY, Ore., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and Bold Penguin celebrate a new collaboration towards improving commercial lines workflows for independent insurance professionals. Bold Penguin joins HawkSoft's Solution Partner program and also introduces a new integration with HawkLink, HawkSoft's data mapping and quoting tool for carrier websites. Together, they aim to simplify the exchange of data between HawkSoft's agency management system and Bold Penguin's commercial lines quoting platform, the Bold Penguin Terminal.

Agents use the Bold Penguin Terminal product to achieve higher quote yields, bind more premium, and realize greater profit margins. By leveraging the HawkLink data mapping tool, Bold Penguin now connects their commercial quoting platform into the rich database housed in an independent agency's HawkSoft Insurance Platform. This enables simultaneously quoting multiple products with multiple insurance carriers to find the best coverage in minutes – with a minimal amount of data entry. Pre-filled with HawkSoft data, Bold Penguin's universal application approach to commercial lines quoting will further empower agents to shift from manual data entry into efficient data validation.

"Bold Penguin was founded by insurance agents, for insurance agents, so we have a deep appreciation for how complex the commercial quote and bind process can be. Partnering with HawkSoft represents an exciting step in removing a few of the hurdles our mutual agency partners face as they serve small business owners across their communities," said Jim Struntz, Bold Penguin's COO.

"We share an origin story with Bold Penguin – HawkSoft was co-founded by an insurance agent and we've always placed the voice of the independent agent at the center of our conversations around innovation," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "That conversation is increasingly focused on commercial lines, and we're excited to expand the options available to our customers through our partnership with Bold Penguin."

Mutual customers of Bold Penguin and HawkSoft can make use of the HawkLink integration today by using their management system to launch the Bold Penguin Terminal. HawkLink will detect the available mappings for an application within the Terminal and start flowing data into the quoting platform. To learn more, visit:

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at .

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying small commercial insurance. Their technology makes the quote and bind process quick, effortless, and profitable for all parties - agents, brokers, and carriers. Bold Penguin's innovative product suite has digitized and transformed a slow, manual process resulting in reduced costs, increased efficiency, and better overall outcomes. For more information, please visit

