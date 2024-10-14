Cubans evacuating Balto, Pepa, Mami leave pets behind

(MENAFN) Balto, Pepa, and Mami represent a fortunate few among the growing number of pets left behind in Cuba due to their owners' migrations. After being abandoned, these dogs were rescued by animal rights activists who provided them with food, sterilization, and new homes. Unfortunately, many other pets have not been as lucky and are left to roam the streets, highlighting a concerning trend in the country.



Over the past two years, the issue of pet abandonment has escalated significantly, coinciding with record levels of migration among Cubans. While there are no official estimates regarding the number of pets abandoned, animal activists have noted a sharp increase. Elizabeth Meade, the founder of Adoptions for Love, an animal shelter in Havana, explained that they often receive calls from individuals seeking help for their pets as they prepare to migrate without them.



Although the shelter has successfully found homes for around 300 rescued pets in the past year, many of these animals faced an uncertain fate as new owners also chose to migrate, leading to numerous returns or disappearances. Meade lamented, “it’s not always a happy ending” for these animals, as the cycle of abandonment continues.



The mass migration from Cuba has been staggering; U.S. authorities reported over 600,000 encounters with Cubans between October 2021 and September 2024, a substantial figure for a nation of approximately 10 million people. For many Cubans, the option of bringing their pets along is not feasible. The costs associated with transporting a pet from Havana to Miami can soar up to USD1,200, which includes medical exams and flight fees. Since September, pet owners have also faced an additional USD1,300 charge for mandatory quarantine, further complicating the situation for those who would like to take their pets with them.

