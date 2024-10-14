Minister Al Kaabi Meets Colombia's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Minister of State for Affairs H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi met in Doha yesterday with H E Luis Gilberto Murillo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Columbia and means to enhance them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.