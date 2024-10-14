Pointcarre Pushes The Boundaries Of AI Further With Repeat Maker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Repeat Maker AI

Create Seamless Patterns with AI

Pointcarre, a leader in textile CAD for 40 years, introduces Repeat Maker, automating pattern repetition and streamlining the design-to-production process.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founded nearly 40 years ago, Pointcarre Textile Software has established itself as a leader in the textile CAD industry. With a mission to simplify and enhance the creative process for textile designers around the world, Pointcarre continuously introduces faster and more intuitive features. Their latest innovation promises to push the boundaries of design yet again.After the successful launch of their "Design Maker" application, which allowed designers to easily generate beautiful patterns for the textile industry, Pointcarre is back with a groundbreaking new feature: Repeat Maker . This tool is set to revolutionize how designers handle pattern repetition, a process that has historically been time-consuming and tedious.For textile designers globally, creating seamless pattern repeats can take hours, as it requires carefully working on the edges to ensure smooth transitions. Repeat Maker automates this process, allowing designers to instantly transform a single design into a flawless repeating pattern. This is a game-changer for anyone working in textile design.With Repeat Maker, users can control the repetition of their designs with precision. The tool offers customizable margins and allows for repetitions horizontally, vertically, or in all directions depending on the needs of the design.This flexibility ensures that designers have full creative control while speeding up their workflow.To make things even more seamless, Pointcarre has integrated Repeat Maker with its popular Jacquard Maker module. This allows users to take their newly repeated pattern and instantly convert it into a jacquard fabric, streamlining the entire process from design to production.Powered by Pointcarre's internally developed artificial intelligence, this new feature continues the company's commitment to making the lives of designers easier. With Repeat Maker, Pointcarre offers a truly unique tool that combines cutting-edge technology with the needs of textile professionals, making it a must-have for any modern designer.

