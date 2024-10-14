Brics Will Not Become A Military Alliance, Russia Asserts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





MOSCOW, Oct 14 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The Brics group has never been nor intends to become a military alliance, the Foreign of the Russian Federation affirmed.

A Foreign Ministry communiqué, published Sunday, specifies that the Brics is not even an international organization or an integration structure, but an inter-state association of equal participants.”

It recalls that the group is a multidisciplinary strategic partnership based on three key pillars: politics and security, economy and finance, culture and humanitarian relations.

One of the main objectives of the Brics is to create a fair and multilateral world economic system, the Foreign Ministry notes.

On Jan 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the group for 2024, a year that began with the entry of new members.

Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, to which the group owes its acronym, it now also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The group currently accounts for almost half of the world's population, more than 40 percent of global crude oil production and around 25 percent of world exports.

The 14th BRICS Summit will take place in the Russian city of Kazan on Oct 22-24. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA