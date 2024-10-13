Info Min. Apprised Of Platform 51 Updates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi attended a presentation on the updates of the digital 51 and the successes it made in the first stage of its strategy.

The presentation was given on Sunday by FASTteleco in the presence of CEO of Ooredoo Abdulaziz Al-Babtain and Undersecretary of the of Information and Culture Nasser Al-Mheisen as well as a number of leaders of the Ministry.

FASTteleo, an internet founded in 2001, is an affiliate of Ooredoo, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The entertainment platform grew in popularity with the number of viewers amounting to 10 million in the last five months and the registrations growing rapidly.

The first stage of the Ooredoo Kuwait's strategy for digital innovation saw the platform being easily accessible and operating efficiently on all smartphones, smart TVs and tablets, the statement noted.

The platform uses advanced audio and visual technologies, including superior picture resolution and high quality sound, to deliver high-quality entertainment solutions, which made it a trailblazer in digital media.

The presentation also dealt with the second stage and timeline of the strategy aiming to bring about a quantum lead in Kuwaiti media and promote innovation, the statement added. (end)

