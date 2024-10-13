DRI Seizes Over 100 Kg Of Mephedrone From Madhya Pradesh Factory; 4 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 13 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a total of 112 kg of mephedrone -- a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act -- during a raid at a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said on Sunday, adding that four persons have been arrested in this connection.

The seizure was made following a raid which was conducted at the factory located in the industrial area of Meghnagar in Jhabua district in the early hours of Sunday.

"Acting on specific intelligence, officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a factory which was engaged in illegal manufacturing of mephedrone, located in the Industrial Area of Meghnagar, Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of 12-10-2024," a statement read.

The note mentioned that the DRI operation resulted in the recovery of 36 kg of mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg of liquid mephedrone and other raw materials and equipment, which were seized under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985

"The factory, which was being illegally used for the manufacture of drugs, was also sealed," the statement said.

According to officials, the representative samples drawn out of manufactured drugs were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for preliminary testing.

The lab confirmed the presence of mephedrone in the samples.

The statement further said that four individuals, including the director of the factory, have been arrested for illegal manufacturing and storing of mephedrone.

"Busting of a factory manufacturing illicit drugs shows DRI's capabilities in dismantling syndicates engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of such drugs, which have the potential to harm India's youth," the statement said, adding that DRI remains committed to making utmost efforts to protect India from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances that have wide-ranging socio-economic implications.

Mephedrone, a recreational drug, is also known by other names such as drone, M-CAT, White Magic, meow meow, and bubble. Its most common routes for the use of mephedrone are nasal insufflation and oral ingestion.