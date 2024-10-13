QSL Cup: Al Wakrah Beat Umm Salal To Stay Perfect

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah continued their perfect run in the QSL Cup as they defeated Umm Salal for their third straight victory at Al Khor yesterday.

The win took their points tally to nine consolidating their top spot in Group B.

Moayad Hassan handed the Blue Wave a lead in 24th minute with Ayoub Assal wrapping up the win with a strike in stoppage time.

Defending champions Umm Salal stayed second on the table with six points.

Earlier, Al Shamal were left to rue a late penalty miss as Al Gharafa shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar Ndiaye made a superb save in the 85th minute as he dived to right and then turned about to stop another kick off the rebound by substitute Mahdi Salem to deny Al Shamal the advantage.

In the 73rd minute, Fabricio Diaz scored from the spot for Al Gharafa to draw parity after Suhaib Gannan had put Al Shamal in the front in the 38th minute.

The solitary point from the result took Al Shamal's tally to five points in third place in the group standings, while Al Gharafa with one point stayed fifth, below Al Khor on goal difference.

Group A is led by Al Duhail ahead of Al Arabi on superior goal difference as both the teams have registered nine points each. Al Rayyan are third with 7 points followed by Al Ahli (four points).

Qatar SC are fifth on two points pushing Al Shahania on the bottom with a better goal difference.

Group B

Al Gharafa 1 - 1 Al Shamal

Al Wakrah 2 - 0 Umm Salal