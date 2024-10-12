Israeli Air Strikes On Lebanon Kill 9 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli air strikes on two regions in Lebanon on Saturday killed nine people and wounded 28 others, according to the authorities.

One of the strikes targeted the town of Al-Muaisrah in Kesrwan district, north of Beirut, killing five people and injuring 14 others. The other strike in Barja in the Shouf Mountains southeast of Beirut resulted in the death of four people and 14 injury cases.

The new figures upped the casualty toll since early October 2023 to 2,255 deaths and 10,524 injured.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported air raids on Kfar Milki, Al-Hallousiah, Al-Borj Al-Shemali, Nabatiya, Maaroub, Makrona and Al-Khiam in the south.

In the northern district of Al-Batroun, an air strike inflicted casualties, but there no specific reports as yet. (end)

