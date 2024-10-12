What To Expect At Silk Road Art Festival In Shaanxi?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XI'AN, China, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a news release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: The Silk Road International Arts Festival, China's premier comprehensive art event themed around the historic Silk Road, marks its tenth anniversary this year. Since its launch in 2014, the festival has successfully attracted guests from more than 120 countries, showcasing over 3,200 pieces of fine art and intangible cultural heritage in addition to an amazing array of 273 performances. It is a significant effort that promotes the Silk Road spirit and is in line with the goals of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year's festival features "The Great Qin," an immersive theatrical performance created by the Shaanxi Culture Industry Investment Group. This spectacular show, staged in a grand 32,000-square-meter theater, tells the story of an ordinary figure during the Qin Dynasty, capturing the struggles and triumphs that led to China's unification. With cutting-edge stage mechanics, stunning visual effects, and an outstanding cast, "The Great Qin" promises to transport audiences through the epic history of the Qin people.

The festival also includes concerts in which chorus teams from various Silk Road countries creatively interpret ethnic musical works with performances that combine folk instruments and innovative arrangements. Approximately 300 performers from China and abroad, including teams from France and Singapore, will join forces for performances that will highlight the Belt and Road Initiative's cultural richness and today's importance.

The "Silk Road . Carnival", themed "United in All Seasons, a Splendid Year", will be a celebration alongside other major events. This series of events includes opening and closing ceremonies, art lectures, and creative markets that showcase the contributions of over 130 performers from nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Turkey.

As the festival progresses, it not only recognizes a decade of artistic collaboration, but also underlines the Silk Road's lasting legacy as a bridge for cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The Silk Road International Arts Festival, with its diverse range of performances and artistic expressions, demonstrates art's ability to bring people together across cultures and borders.

