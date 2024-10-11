Pink Cooking Challenge On October 26, 2024 At Rove Hotel Downtown, Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





Join Dr. Rajul Matkar in a Unique Breast Cancer Awareness Event: 'Pink Cooking Challenge'

Dubai, UAE - Dr. Rajul Matkar, a highly respected Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with 35 years of experience, is embarking on a mission to raise awareness about breast cancer from a fresh perspective. In addition to her medical practice, Dr. Matkar has passionately delved into the world of food and lifestyle education over the past decade. She believes in the power of recognizing and consuming healthy foods to prevent diseases, and she has been sharing her insights through her popular food and lifestyle blog.

Event Details:

Event Name: Pink Cooking Challenge Date: October 26, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Rove Hotel Downtown

RSVP Deadline: October 18, 2024

Participants are invited to prepare a unique healthy dessert of their choice that embodies their personal 'pink story.' This story is a reflection of what 'pink' means to them in terms of health, wellness, and breast cancer awareness. Dr. Rajul Matkar encourages participants to let their creativity shine as they craft dishes that convey their own interpretations of the color pink in a healthy context.

The event promises not only a unique culinary experience but also a chance to raise awareness about breast cancer in a creative and engaging way. There are prizes up for grabs, including recognition for the top three dishes and five prizes for the most interesting creations sponsored by Kenwood, Braun, and many other premium brands.

Participants are requested to register here:

About Dr. Rajul Matkar:

Dr. Rajul Matkar is an accomplished obstetrician and gynecologist, as well as a passionate food and lifestyle blogger. She organizes the Pink Cooking Challenge annually, using it as a platform to raise awareness about breast cancer and the role of food in disease prevention. Dr. Rajul Matkar was honored with the IWD Season 3 Award in the 'Best Doctor' category for her outstanding contributions to women's health, education, and community work.

Event main sponsors: Medstar Speciality Hospital, Rove Hotels and Chef Spencer, AFM