First Lithuanian Combat Drones Arrive At Military Depots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first Lithuanian-made combat drones intended for the Lithuanian and the of Ukraine have arrived at military warehouses.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian of Defense.

The Defense Resources Agency under the Ministry of National Defense has purchased combat drones worth 8 million euros from five Lithuanian manufacturers: Dangolakis, RSI Europe, Ltmiltech, Granta Autonomy, and Unmanned Defense Systems. More than 2,300 of these drones will be delivered to the Lithuanian Army for EUR 3 million, and almost 5,000 of the same type of drones for EUR 5 million will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These deliveries will take place by the end of this year.

The combat drones manufactured by Lithuanian companies are purchased with all the additional accessories, launch, control and training equipment. They are fully assembled, so the drone operator only needs to connect the ammunition. Each of the five drone manufacturers has developed its own unique solutions to reduce the impact of EW.

“We are committed to promoting the production of drones and anti-drone systems in Lithuania, and drone technology and capabilities are a prerequisite for a modern armed forces. This acquisition is undoubtedly related to the fundamental interests of national security,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas.

As reported, some time ago, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense turned to Lithuanian drone manufacturers to produce combat drones in order to support Ukraine and expand the combat capabilities of the Lithuanian army. In cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, tests of Lithuanian combat drones that meet frontline conditions were conducted on the territory of Ukraine. Following these tests, contracts were signed with five Lithuanian companies.

Photo: KAM