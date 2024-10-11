Centre Of Excellence In AI, Robotics To Come Up In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The on Friday announced to establish cutting-edge education hubs in Maharashtra, including the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in artificial intelligence (Al), robotics, internet of things (IoT), 4.0, 3D printing and allied technologies.

The initiative is expected to create significant opportunities for students, providing them with the necessary skills and job placements to succeed in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“The CoE aligns perfectly with the National Education Policy by focusing on practical and technical education to empower students with industry-ready skills and job placement opportunities,” said Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Towards this goal, an MoU was signed between the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Maharashtra government through State Board of Technical Education for capacity training and research and development centres at government polytechnic and government engineering colleges.

"The collaboration will ensure that students receive practical education, tailored to the current needs of the industry. This effort, beginning in Maharashtra, will be extended to other states, focusing particularly on polytechnic institutions, ITIs and the newly-established university in the state. This is an exciting opportunity for our youth, especially in the IT industry,” said Minister Vaishnaw.

Maharashtra has built a strong foundation through its well-established network of polytechnics, ITIs and higher education institutions, which have developed the necessary capacities to house Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the initiative by State Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, in recognising the industrial strength and the need for equipping its youth with relevant skills in today's economy.

