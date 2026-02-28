Rebuilding Lives In Wayanad, Model Resettlement Township To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Wayanad, Feb 28 (IANS) A disaster that tore through lives and landscapes in Wayanad has given rise to one of Kerala's most ambitious rehabilitation efforts spread across 49 hectares.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly-built resettlement township near Kalpetta, a project conceived not merely as a housing scheme, but as a complete social ecosystem for families uprooted by the tragedy that washed away four villages on July 30 in 2024.

The tragedy left over 200 dead with 32 people still missing, besides causing damage to properties.

Spread across prime land acquired under the Disaster Management Act, the township represents an investment of Rs 299 crore.

The land itself was purchased for Rs 44.33 crore after legal proceedings.

Construction has been executed under an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, with technical oversight and quality monitoring built into every stage.

The first phase 410 houses has progressed at striking speed.

The model house was completed in just 105 days, and the first batch of 178 homes is ready for handover.

Built to withstand floods and earthquakes, each 1,000 sq ft unit includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living and dining area, study room, kitchen, work area and sit-out.

The homes are fully electrified with concealed three-phase wiring, energy-efficient BLDC fans, LED lighting and provisions for future air-conditioning and inverter systems.

But the township goes well beyond housing. It features 11.42 km of internal roads, bridges, underground power lines, drainage networks, decentralised sewage treatment plants, a one lakh litre water storage system, CCTV surveillance and a solid waste management facility.

Public amenities including a community centre, health centre, Anganwadi, market, open theatre, recreation space and football ground are to follow as the residential phase stabilises.

A defining feature is its renewable energy backbone.

Each house is equipped with a 2 kW rooftop solar plant under net metering, collectively making it one of the largest residential solar clusters in Wayanad.

Additional solar capacity supports community infrastructure, reducing grid dependence.

Designed to meet green building benchmarks, the township integrates rainwater harvesting, sustainable materials and extensive green cover.

As it prepares for inauguration, the project stands as a statement that rehabilitation, when thoughtfully executed, can restore not just shelter, but dignity, resilience and community.