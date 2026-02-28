Mexican President Reaffirms Commitments For 2026 World Cup Ahead Of FIFA Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed on Friday the commitment to create the necessary conditions to co-host the 2026 World Cup, while affirming that a FIFA team will visit the country to coordinate security and mobility.

"Every team in the world can rest assured that they will be welcomed in Mexico with open arms. And to all tourists around the world who come to Mexico you can be sure that you are coming to a safe, quiet place where you will have the time of your life," Sheinbaum said.

At her daily press conference, Sheinbaum also said that she had a phone call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, during which he confirmed that the World Cup will be held in Mexico.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup in Mexico is overshadowed by the subsequent retaliation attacks by criminal groups following the recent military operation against drug cartels in the western state of Jalisco.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco and one of the most affected areas by the violence, is one of the Mexican cities to hold four World Cup matches in June.