Today In Kuwait History

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA)

--

1904 -- Kuwait's seventh Ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah approved the establishment of a British post office in Kuwait.

1957 -- The first census showed Kuwait's population at 206,473 people, including 132,058 males and 74,415 females, with 113,622 Kuwaitis - 59,154 males and 54,468 females - 92,851 expatriates, making up 45 percent of the country's population.

1972 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah opened the country's first-ever telecommunication center, with two transmission stations launched and Sheikh Sabah making a phone call from one of the stations.

1979 -- Dr. George Abouna led a team of surgeons to carry out the first kidney transplant operation in Kuwait and Gulf region.

1991 -- Iraq agreed to all UN Security Council resolutions, ordering soldiers to stop the battle. International forces confirmed the arrest of 163,000 Iraqi soldiers.

1991 -- Kuwait Radio resumed transmission from Kuwait following the liberation from Iraqi invaders.

2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was decorated by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa with the Al-Khalifa Order (Al-Khalifiah) in appreciation of Kuwait's positions and deep-rooted relations.

2005 -- Ministry of Electricity and Water launched the second phase of a gas turbines station in the South Al-Zour area, built by Germany's Siemens with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, in an event attended by German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder participates.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law over rights of people with special needs and sons of Kuwaiti mothers, granting them right to health care, education and jobs.

2017 -- Ministry of Public Works received the award for the best smart apps in the Arab world for the ministries sector, while the Central Agency for Public Tenders received the award for the best app in smart government at the level of services for citizens within the awards ceremony, held in Cairo.

2020 -- Kuwait delivered its annual voluntary donation worth half a million US dollars to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

2025 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD-3-million loan agreement with Cameroon to contribute to financing the project to develop the rice production chain in Cameroon.

2025 -- Kuwait Petroleum International, through its Italian branch (KUBIT), signed a purchase agreement to fully acquire Agriferr and ArMa as part of its efforts to achieve carbon-reduced technologies and sustainable energy solutions. (end) nsn