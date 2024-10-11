KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 77.29 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell 33 cents to USD 77.29 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 77.62 pb the previous day, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) announced on Friday.

Globally, the price of went up by USD 2.82 to USD 79.40 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude also rose by USD 2.61 to USD 75.85 pb.

In the U.S., the world's top oil consumer, hurricane Milton slammed into Florida's already storm-blasted west coast Wednesday evening, causing nearly 2,000 Florida stations to run out of and leaving more than 3.4 million houses and companies without power.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims shot up by 33,000 to 258,000 for the week of October 3, which is the most since August 5, 2023 and well above the 229,000 analysts were expecting. (end)

