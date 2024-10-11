Etihad Clean Energy Development Partners With Emirates Airline For Solar PV Project At Emirates Engineering Centre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the presence of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emirates Airline and Etihad Clean Energy Development signed an agreement to partner and launch a large-scale solar energy project at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.The agreement was signed by Waleed bin Salman, Vice Chairman of Etihad Clean Energy Development and Yousuf Mohammad Ali, DSVP Group Procurement and Logistics at Emirates Airline.The signing ceremony for this initiative took place at the World Green Economy Summit 2024, which serves as a strategic platform for promoting sustainable development and global collaborations. Through this initiative, there is a strong commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability in alignment with the World Green Economy Summit's objectives.In a significant move towards enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, the partnership includes the development, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of solar PV systems at Emirates Engineering Centre, along with 20 years of operation and maintenance services.The total capacity is 23,177 kWp, with an estimated annual generation of 34,301,960 kWh. A total of 39,960 solar panels will be installed, providing 37% of the facility's annual energy consumption and reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by over 13,000 tonnes each year when fully operational.HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said:“This initiative highlights Emirates' commitment and continued investment in renewable energy solutions as part of our sustainability strategy. By integrating solar energy into the Emirates Engineering Centre, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint while supporting the UAE's clean energy goals. We are pleased to partner with Etihad Clean Energy Development in this solar PV project, which adds another milestone in our sustainability journey and greatly expands the number of solar installations at our facilities.”HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA, expressed,“Etihad Clean Energy Development, a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions in the region, will spearhead the project, showcasing its expertise in delivering high-performance energy systems. Through this partnership, Etihad Clean Energy Development and Emirates Airline will ensure the long-term operational efficiency of the solar PV systems while achieving substantial reductions in carbon emissions and energy costs. We are proud to collaborate with Emirates Airline on this landmark project. Our partnership not only supports the UAE's vision for a sustainable future but also sets a precedent for renewable energy adoption in the aviation sector."With a 20-year agreement for operation and maintenance, the solar PV systems will contribute to long-term environmental benefits, ensuring that Emirates Engineering Centre continues to operate efficiently using clean energy. This project is part of both companies' broader efforts to support the UAE's sustainability agenda, which focuses on reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources and driving progress towards a low-carbon future.-ENDS-About Etihad Clean Energy Development:Etihad Clean Energy Development is a pioneering venture as part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The primary objective of Etihad Clean Energy Development is Dubai's built environment as a leading model of energy efficiency. Our mission is to drive the energy performance contracting market in Dubai, focusing on the development of over 30,000 buildings for energy efficiency projects.About Emirates Airline:Emirates, established in 1985, is one of the world's largest and most recognized international airlines. Headquartered in Dubai, Emirates operates a modern fleet of over 260 aircraft, serving more than 140 destinations across six continents. The airline is renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and its focus on innovation, from inflight experiences to sustainability efforts. As a pioneer in the aviation industry, Emirates continuously integrates advanced technologies and sustainable practices to enhance its operations and reduce its environmental impact. Over the years, the airline has played a key role in positioning Dubai as a global aviation hub while championing sustainability initiatives.

Patryce Paderes

Etihad ESCO

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.