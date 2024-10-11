Global Robotic Paint Booth Market To Reach $ 10.68 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 12.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial painting often relies on skilled and involves significant safety measures, leading to potential errors and resource waste. In contrast, robotic paint booths provide a customized solution that enhances efficiency, precision, and safety. These booths represent a long-term investment, offering key advantages like time savings and uniformity. They effectively handle both paints and powder coatings, minimizing wastage and over-spray while ensuring consistent results. Once programmed, robots can coat millions of parts with unmatched repeatability, driving growth across various industries. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Global Robotic paint booth market by Type ( 4-axis, 6-axis, and O thers ) , by Sales Type ( H ardware and S ervice ) , by Robot Type ( Traditional Industrial Robots a nd Collaborative Robots ) , by End User ( Automotive, Aviation, a nd Others ) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 202 2 -203 1 ”. The Robotic paint booth market was valued at $ 3.09 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $ 10.68 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. Prime determinants of growth The growth of the robotic paint booth market is driven by several key determinants. First, the increasing demand for automation in manufacturing enhances productivity and reduces labor costs, prompting industries to adopt robotic solutions. Second, advancements in robotics technology, such as improved AI and machine learning, enable more precise and efficient painting processes, further attracting manufacturers. Download PDF Sample Copy: Additionally, the focus on sustainability is pushing companies to minimize waste and use eco-friendly coatings, which robotic systems can optimize. Safety regulations in various industries also necessitate advanced equipment, as robotic paint booths reduce human exposure to hazardous materials. Moreover, the versatility of these systems-capable of handling both liquid paints and powder coatings-broadens their applicability across sectors like automotive, aerospace, and furniture. Lastly, the ongoing trend towards customization and flexibility in production lines aligns with the programmability of robotic paint booths, making them an essential investment for modern manufacturers aiming for high-quality and efficient output. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2021 $ 3.09 billion Market Size in 2031 $ 10.68 billion CAGR 12.7% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Type, Robot Type, End User, Sales Type, and Region Drivers Paint Process Automation Offers Consistent Results Cost-Effective Painting Process Paint Process Automation Meets Industry Specific Needs Opportunities Integration Of Advanced Technologies with Painting Robots Restraint High Installation Costs

By type, others segment held the highest market share in 2021. This segment includes 5-axis painting robots, which use 3-axis for base motions and other 2-axis for applicator orientation. These robots experience high vibrations during operation. Growing demand for utilization of robotics and adoption of automated robot technology across various industries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, robotic paint booth equipment makes the overall process faster and cost effective and reduces the risk of errors. In addition, major players are adopting robot launch and acquisition as key strategies to sustain the competition and improve the robot portfolio.

By robot type, the Collaborative robot segment held the highest market share. Rise in integration of collaborative robots enhances the speed and flexibility of production. In addition, the increase in adoption of these robots in various industries, such as healthcare, electronics, and aerospace sectors is expected to boost the growth of the robotic paint booth market during the forecast period. In addition, major key players are focusing on adopting product launch and acquisition as key strategies to sustain the competition and improve the product portfolio.

By end user, the others segment held the highest market share. The others segment include plastic, defense, consumer goods, and paper & pulp industries. Increasing cost pressures and rise in demand for sustainable production are increasing the demand for painting and coating automation to maximize the use of available resources without wasting them. Paint and coating products extend the life of the product and increase its resistance to moisture and dust.

By sales type, the hardware segment held the highest market share. Hardware includes robots, atomizers, controllers, and other components. Hardware is customized according to industry-specific needs depending on the product to be painted. The hardware sector for 3D printing is evolving rapidly as companies constantly improve the available systems and develop entirely new hardware solutions. Specific hardware for robotic painting process allows for flexibility and ease of use. In addition, increased use of robots, rise in acceptance of AI solutions, and the rapid development of smart factories are expected to increase the demand of the robotic paint booth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period

By region, Asia Pacific leads the robotic paint booth market in 2021. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience high growth rates due to rapid urbanization, the presence of emerging markets, and increased manufacturing and construction activities in the automotive and commercial sectors. The Republic of Korea, Taiwan, India, and Thailand are few of the major markets where the supply of robotic paint booth is growing significantly in Asia-Pacific. In addition, an increase in personal disposable income is expected to promote the adoption of effective robotic paint booth and their accessories in automobile development.

Key Players: -

ABB LTD

CMA Robotics Spa

Durr AG

Epistolio Robot

Fanuc America Corporation

Graco Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Staubli International AG

Yaskawa Electric PTE LTD.

Fujitronics KK

Crocodile Paint Booth

Eisemann INC.

Giffin Inc.

Junair

Fanuc Automation

Varnish.Tech S.r.l

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global robotic paint booth market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In May 2022, ABB launched first robot-painted art car with Advait Kolarkar and Dubai-based digital design collective Illusorr. This is expected to help ABB meet demand for sustainability and personalization in the automotive industry.

In May 2021, Dürr installed its first automatic painting line in Uruguay with Nordex Uruguay Brazil to supply a fully automated painting line. This offers smart painting technology which is beneficial for its sustainability.

