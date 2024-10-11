Skyscend Partners With Buildpointusa To Launch Buildpointpay App, Empowering Suppliers With Early Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skyscend Partners with BuildPointUSA to Launch BuildPointPay Mobile App, Empowering Suppliers with Early Payment Solutions

Innovative mobile app streamlines payments, enhances cash flow, and accelerates control for suppliers in the industry.

- Aaron Grondin, CEO of BuildPointUSAATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skyscend, a leading innovator in supply chain finance solutions , is excited to announce a strategic partnership with BuildPointUSA, a cutting-edge construction management platform , to launch the new BuildPointPay mobile app. This partnership aims to transform payment processes within the construction industry, providing suppliers and contractors with greater financial flexibility, enhanced cash flow, and seamless transaction management.The BuildPointPay app, powered by Skyscend's advanced financial technology, is designed to address the unique challenges of the construction supply chain. It allows suppliers and contractors to expedite payments, reduce payment delays, and manage invoices efficiently – all from the convenience of their mobile devices."The construction industry has long struggled with payment delays and liquidity issues," said David Sulfridge, CEO of Skyscend. "By collaborating with BuildPointUSA, we are delivering an innovative solution that empowers suppliers and contractors, giving them access to faster payments and more control over their finances. BuildPointPay will fundamentally reshape how businesses within the construction sector manage their cash flow, helping them thrive in today's fast-paced market."Key features of the BuildPointPay mobile app include:. Faster Payments: Suppliers can receive payments quicker by leveraging Skyscend's supply chain finance technology, and capital network.. Invoice Management: Simplified invoice submission and approval processes for contractors and suppliers.. Cash Flow Optimization: Improve liquidity and predictability in the payment cycle.. Mobile Convenience: Manage transactions and payments anytime, anywhere, through an intuitive mobile interface.Aaron Grondin CEO of BuildPointUSA, shared the excitement:“Partnering with Skyscend to introduce BuildPointPay will empower our users to have greater control over their financial operations. With this app, we're providing an essential tool to eliminate the cash flow bottlenecks that have long burdened the construction industry.”The BuildPointPay app will be available for download on App Store and Google Play Store soon. It is poised to bring significant benefits to suppliers, contractors, and stakeholders across the construction supply chain.About Skyscend:Skyscend is a leading provider of innovative supply chain finance solutions, offering advanced platforms that streamline financial transactions, optimize cash flow, and accelerate payments. Skyscend's technology solutions cater to a wide range of industries, helping businesses enhance liquidity and efficiency across their supply chains.About BuildPointUSA:BuildPointUSA is a comprehensive construction management platform that simplifies project management and collaboration for contractors, suppliers, and stakeholders. By delivering cutting-edge tools, BuildPointUSA helps streamline construction workflows and ensure timely project completion.

