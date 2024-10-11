Deputy Speaker Chairs Parliamentary Coordination Meeting
10/11/2024 2:15:09 AM
Doha: The Shura Council chaired yesterday a virtual coordination meeting of the Gulf parliamentary group in preparation for the 149th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, set to take place in Geneva from October 13 to 17. The session will focus on the theme,“Harnessing science, technology and innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future.”
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti. During the meeting, the participants coordinated their positions on filling available vacancies in the IPU's standing committees.
