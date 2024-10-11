IAMGAME Conclave 2024 Shapes The Future Of Indian Sports

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 9th October 2024: The IAMGAME Conclave 2024 successfully brought together key leaders, athletes, and experts. Inaugurated by Mr Sudhanshu Mittal, President of Kho Kho federation, the Conclave witnessed various sessions with host, Samir Kochhar. Prominent speakers such as Harmanpreet Singh, Ronjan Sodhi, Udit Sheth, Jaspal Rana, Nikhat Zareen, Namrata Parekh, Aparna Popat, and Rathindra Basu, shared valuable insights on the evolution and global potential of Indian sports.



Spearheaded by founder Karan Chettri and co-founders Samit Garg, Poonam Lal, and Mandeep Malhotra, the conclave addressed the most pressing challenges and opportunities within the Indian sports ecosystem-from infrastructure development and athlete nurturing to the growing influence of technology and the critical role of inclusivity and diversity.



IAMGAME Conclave 2024 is more than just an event; it is a call to action. By facilitating open dialogue and knowledge sharing, the conclave aims to empower participants to drive positive change in the sports sector.



“The conclave was not just about conversations, but about fostering collaboration and setting the foundation for action that will shape the future of sports in India,” said Karan Chettri, IAMGAME Founder.



IAMGAME inspired innovation, tackled inclusivity, and empowered the next generation of athletes by fostering a collaborative environment for meaningful discussions. The insights generated at the event will serve as a roadmap for India's continued progress as a global sports powerhouse.



Co-founder Mandeep Malhotra added,“Through IAMGAME, we have built a platform for collaboration and growth, positioning Indian sports for a brighter future.”



As the conclave moves forward, the momentum built during these two days will continue, pushing the Indian sports ecosystem to new heights, driven by the ambition and ideas generated at IAMGAME.





