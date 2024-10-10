HCD Publishes Report, Highlights Efforts During Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) on Thursday said that it had cooperated with the Independent Election Commission in organising a awareness campaign to enhance participation for persons with disabilities in the recently held Parliamentary elections.

The campaign aimed to ensure that electoral messages and educational materials reached voters with disabilities, achieving 934,642 views, the HCD said in its report for August and September.

The HCD had conducted a training programme targeting 20 media professionals on how to cover the political participation of persons with disabilities, both as candidates and voters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In cooperation with the Jordanian Disability Coalition, the council held consultative sessions to discuss the priorities of organisations representing persons with disabilities, within the framework of the Global Disability Summit 2025.

These sessions saw the participation of 115 representatives from organisations concerned with persons with disabilities, activists, and civil society organisations across the Kingdom.

In preparation for the Global Disability Summit 2025, and supported by the UK-funded "Shamil" project, the council held a series of consultative sessions on "Social Protection Priorities for Persons with Disabilities."

Within the framework of HCD-funded projects, the council, in collaboration with Idmaj Consulting Company, held consultative sessions to define the scope of goals related to the national strategy for inclusive community development.

This falls under the "Enhancing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Their Access to Services" project, implemented in the governorates of Mafraq, Tafileh, and Karak's Ghor Al Safi District, and funded by the international organisation Christoffel-Blindenmission (CBM).

The report also noted that the council completed the second phase of inclusive community development training, targeting 77 staff members from several associations and a number of local community representatives.

These training courses aimed to build participants' capacities and equip them with practical skills in inclusive community development, focusing on key areas such as political participation, employment, advocacy, and inclusive education.