Explosive Object Falls In Aqaba, No Injuries Reported - PSD
10/10/2024 11:09:55 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the Aqaba Police Directorate on Wednesday night received a report regarding the fall of an explosive object in the southern beach area.
Authorities promptly rushed to the scene, secured the site and established a safety perimeter, the source said, adding that no injuries were reported.
The Royal Engineering Corps handled the remnants and debris of the explosive object.
