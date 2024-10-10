Explosive Object Falls In Aqaba, No Injuries Reported - PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the Aqaba Directorate on Wednesday night received a report regarding the fall of an explosive object in the southern beach area.

Authorities promptly rushed to the scene, secured the site and established a safety perimeter, the source said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Royal Engineering Corps handled the remnants and debris of the explosive object.