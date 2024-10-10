Move-Based Blockchain Innovators Unveiled: Movement Labs' 'Battle Of Olympus' Hackathon Rewards Top Projects With Up To $2M In Prizes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hackathon showcases diverse Move-based projects, from DeFi to GameFi, accelerating ecosystem growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Labs , a web3 company and core contributor of the Movement Network, today announced the results of its highly anticipated "Battle of Olympus" hackathon. The two-month event attracted an impressive 2,100 project submissions from developers worldwide, with 85 exceptional projects advancing to the final round. This overwhelming response underscores the growing interest in Move-based blockchain and its potential to reshape the future of decentralized applications.

Winners

The Battle of Olympus hackathon produced 10 standout projects across six critical categories, each demonstrating innovative applications of Move-based technology:

1. Titan



StakedMove : Premier Liquid Staking Token for Movement, enhancing network security and user yield opportunities.

2. DeFi







Gasyard : Cross-network gas optimization protocol, streamlining DeFi transactions and improving user experience. PicWe : Omni-chain liquidity infrastructure, facilitating seamless asset transfers across the Movement ecosystem.

3. AI



RNDM : AI-driven modular liquidity solution, potentially revolutionizing automated market-making in DeFi.

4. SocialFi







Podium : Web3 social audio platform enabling community-moderated discussions, bridging social media and blockchain. Movewiffrens (MWFs) : Decentralized social media platform, reimagining online interactions with blockchain-based identity and content ownership.

5. NFTs/GameFi







Seekers Alliance : Skill-based trading card game with innovative NFT mechanics, showcasing advanced smart contract capabilities on Movement. Simemes : Meme-powered social gaming platform, blending viral internet culture with blockchain gaming.

6. Infrastructure







Movide : Advanced online IDE for Move, accelerating development on the Movement network. Scaffold Move : Comprehensive toolkit for building dapps, lowering barriers to entry for developers in the Movement ecosystem.

The Battle of Olympus winners will receive substantial support, reflecting Movement Labs' dedication to fostering blockchain innovation:



Grants of up to $100,000 from the Movement Foundation

Exclusive access to the newly launched Move Collective accelerator program

Introductions to Movement's network of top-tier venture capital firms

Ongoing technical support, resources, and expert mentorship

Eligibility for the MoveDrop program from the Movement Foundation Sponsored trip to Devcon 2024 in Thailand, covering flights and accommodation, courtesy of 280 Capital, an investor in Movement Labs

"We're truly amazed by the caliber and talent of developers from around the world who competed in The Battle of Olympus," said Ali Shiekh, Lead Strategist, Movement Labs. "This event is just a glimpse of the Movement we're building, and we're incredibly proud of all the builders who took part."

The success of the Battle of Olympus hackathon signals a significant shift in the blockchain landscape, highlighting the growing developer interest in Move-based blockchains. As Movement Labs progresses towards its mainnet launch, these innovative projects will play a crucial role in strengthening its ecosystem and demonstrating the versatility of Movement's modular architecture.

For more information about the winning projects and Movement Labs' upcoming initiatives, please visit: movementlabs , follow on X @movementlabsxyz and join the community on Discord .

About Movement Labs

Movement Labs

is the innovative force behind the Movement Network, an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems. The organization is developing the first Move Virtual Machine L2 for Ethereum, alongside open-source tooling and protocols to facilitate the adoption of the Move programming language across blockchain ecosystems. With Movement, developers can launch high-performance Move VM rollups with ease. Backed by $38 million in Series A funding led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Binance Labs, Hack VC, Placeholder, OKX Ventures and Archetype, Movement Labs aims to revolutionize blockchain interoperability and advance Move-based technologies in the Web3 space.

About 280 Capital:

280 Capital is the Web3 venture arm of the Huang Liu and Chen Family Office, with $2.5 billion assets under management. The family has been in the Web3 space since 2014, and has built a crypto portfolio anchored by a large early accumulation of BTC. To learn more, visit



For further information:

Carmen Pearson

[email protected]

SOURCE Movement Labs

