Israeli Soldier Killed During Clashes In Southern Lebanon

10/10/2024 2:18:42 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Occupied Palestine/ Lebanon/ PNN

The Israeli Occupation army announced the death of a reserve officer during ongoing clashes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, two Israelis were killed in Kiryat Shmona, with several others injured due to rockets fired from southern Lebanon.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Israeli army reported the death of another soldier amid the fighting in northern Gaza.

According to Israeli military data, the number of soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, has reached 731.


Palestine News Network

