Qatar To Play Iran In Neutral Venue In The UAE: AFC
Date
10/10/2024 10:02:17 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Kuala Lumpur: The Asian football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed today that the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 Group A match on October 15, 2024 between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar will be played at a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The decision to host the match in a neutral venue was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders.
The match will kick off at 2000 hours local time and details regarding the specific venue in the UAE will be updated on the fixtures section.
