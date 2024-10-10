CE-Credited Training Course On Advanced Implant Techniques To Be Held At ICOI Central Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hands-On Training on Small Diameter Implants-8 CE Credits

Join renowned experts Dr. Josh Bower and Dr. Dennis Flanagan for an in-depth, CE-credited course on advanced implant techniques at ICOI Headquarters.

- Dr. Josh Bower DDSFORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Date: 10/9/2024CE-Credited Training Course on Advanced Implant Techniques to Be Held at ICOI HeadquartersFort Lee, NJ – Dentists and implant specialists are invited to attend an exclusive, CE-credited training course on advanced dental implant techniques, hosted at the ICOI Headquarters on October 26, 2024. This one-day intensive course will be led by esteemed clinicians Dr. Josh Bower and Dr. Dennis Flanagan , providing participants with 8 Continuing Education (CE) credits.With the rapidly evolving landscape of dental implantology, staying up to date with the latest advancements is critical for maintaining clinical excellence. This training course is designed to provide hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of the most advanced techniques in implant dentistry.Course Highlights:.Learn the difference between single stage and two stage implants: Understand the benefits, limitations, and applications of each technique..Learn the difference between one-piece and two-piece implants: Gain insight into various prosthetics and their optimal use..Learn what is possible and not possible with mini dental implants: Explore the versatility and limitations of mini implants in dental practice..Learn the optimal way to place and use each type of dental implant: Master the techniques that lead to successful, long-term outcomes.“This course is an invaluable opportunity for clinicians to refine their skills and learn the most current techniques in dental implantology,” said Dr. Josh Bower.“We want participants to leave with a better understanding of the full range of implant options available to them and the confidence to implement these methods in their practice.”Participants will have the opportunity to learn from two of the most respected voices in implantology, Dr. Josh Bower and Dr. Dennis Flanagan, who will share their expertise and clinical experiences to enhance the knowledge of attending professionals.About the Instructors:.Dr. Josh Bower, a renowned lecturer, has years of experience teaching advanced implantology techniques, particularly focusing on minimally invasive procedures..Dr. Dennis Flanagan, a leading expert in dental implants, brings decades of clinical experience and has lectured internationally on the most effective implant techniques.Course Details:.Date: October 26, 2024.Location: ICOI Headquarters, Fort Lee, NJ.Credits: 8 CE CreditsSpaces for this exclusive training event are limited. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible.For more information and to register for the course, please visitAbout ICOI:The International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) is the world's largest dental implant organization and provides cutting-edge education and training opportunities for dental professionals worldwide.

