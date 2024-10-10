Labviva Named Bostinno Fire Awards Honoree

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company acknowledged for“pushing AI to the limits”

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva , the leading AI procurement for life sciences, was named as an honoree of the 2024 BostInno Fire Awards in the software category. The Fire Awards is BostInno's premier awards and events showcase. Each year, it recognizes companies, organizations or people that have had a banner year driving innovation and results.



For decades, the life sciences has had to contend with antiquated and manual processes for managing and logistics. Scientists and procurement professionals had to forgo research innovation in lieu of researching products and pricing. To address this, Labviva recently debuted its automated Inventory Management System (IMS).

"By automating supply chain and logistics for life science procurement, Labviva delivers on its vision to accelerate the pace of scientific research and innovation,” said Siamak Baharloo , CEO of Labviva.“We are honored to be recognized by BostInno as one of Boston's fastest growing and most innovative companies and look forward to continuing to drive efficiencies for our customers around the world.”

With Labviva's IMS, laboratory scientists, researchers, and procurement professionals can work in real time by streamlining inventory management of external suppliers and internal supplies of a shared organizational stock room. Labviva's IMS brings the power of modern AI procurement to the life sciences sector, recently earning acclaim and recognition from customers and investors.

“This year's BostInno Fire honorees represent some of the most innovative and exciting growth companies in Greater Boston,” said Carolyn Jones, Market President & Publisher, Boston Business Journal and BostInno.“Labviva's work and commitment to innovation and success is an important driver of the ecosystem that is Boston business. We look forward to celebrating their success and future growth.”

Labviva's AI-driven platform has attracted major pharmaceutical clients, including three of the top 10 in both the US and Europe as well as major University systems in the US.

To learn more about Labviva, visit labviva.com .

About Labviva

Labviva connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, and instrumentation in an intuitive, user-friendly platform that supports the priorities of scientists while staying compliant with purchasing rules. Suppliers can easily manage the content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at .

About BostInno

BostInno is the sister publication of the Boston Business Journal. BostInno is a news and events organization dedicated to covering startups and innovation in Boston. BostInno is also part of American Inno, a network of sites in 44 markets and growing that catalyzes innovation nationwide.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine for Labviva

917-445-4454

...

Gabby Lescarbeau

PenVine for Labviva

413-896-1991

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at