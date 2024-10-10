Martin & Jean Shafiroff Host Reception Celebrating Opera Italiana Is In The Air And Maestro Alvise Casellati

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo Opera Italiana is in the Air

Jean Shafiroff, Alvise Casellati (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury)

Jean Shafiroff, Keiko Aoki, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury)

Francesco Belcaro, Claudia Mocellin, Alvise Casellati, Dani Bedoni, Scott Brubaker (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, television host, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, hosted a reception at her Manhattan home with husband Martin Shafiroff in honor of Opera Italiana Is In the Air and Maestro Alvise Casellati following his Central Park performance attended by thousands of first-time listeners and fans of Opera.Opera Italiana is in the Air, a Cultural initiative led by renowned conductor, Founder and Music Director Alvise Casellati hosted an outdoor concert at the Naumberg Bandshell in New York City's Central Park. This special event was offered free to the public with NBC News Entertainment Correspondent, Chloe Melas acting as the Master of Ceremonies and was attended by thousands keen to hear this special Opera performance.The program for this special evening began with Giuseppe Verdi's Hymn of the Nations, with the idea of melting national anthems of all countries to demonstrate that music unites everyone. Additional performances include Mascagni and his Cavalleria Rusticana Intermezzo, Puccini's arias and duets from Turandot and La Bohème in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the composers passing, as well as Mozart's Don Giovanni.Notable attendees at the reception included: Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Alvise Casellati, Chloe Melas, Francesco Belcaro, Claudia Mocellin, Gerald Kunde, Senior VP of Ferrero North America, Preston D. Pinkett III, Chairman of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Dani Bedoni, Scott Brubaker, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, Keiko Aoki, Angel Pai, Elena Gibbs, Lauren Roberts, Ann Ligouri.Sponsors for the event include Intesa Sanpaolo, GKSD Investment Holding, Ferrero, The Alexander Bodini Foundation, ENI, Bracco Diagnostics Inc. and Flower&Klein Executive Search. 'Opera Italiana is in the Air' is presented under the patronage of the Consulate General of Italy in New York, the Italian Cultural Institute in New York, the Foundation for Italian Art & Culture, The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) and RFK Italy.To view the full Gallery of Images:Photo Credits: PMC / Sylvain GabouryAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women's rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visitI: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jean | X/T: @JeanShafiroffAbout Opera Italiana:Opera Italiana is in the Air is a visionary initiative dedicated to celebrating the beauty and diversity of Italian opera while reimagining its role in contemporary culture. Maestro Alvise Casellati seeks to inspire a new generation of opera lovers and redefine its role in the future of classical music. In 2023, UNESCO, the cultural agency of the United Nations, added Italian Opera Singing to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list for protected status.I: @operaitalianaisintheair | F: operaitalianaisintheair | Y: @operaitalianaisintheair9272

