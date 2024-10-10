Zelensky Presents Victory Plan To UK Prime Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to UK Prime Keir Starmer in London.

This was reported by the Head of the Ukrainian state on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

“During my meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, I outlined the details of our Victory Plan. We have agreed to work on it together with our allies,” Zelensky stated.

He emphasized that the Victory Plan is intended to create the right conditions for a just to the war.

“I thank the United Kingdom for its continued defense support of our country, including with long-range weapons,” the President added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the previous meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took place on September 25 in New York during the UN General Assembly.

During that meeting, Starmer reiterated the "unwavering support for Ukraine," noting that there is an opportunity to discuss what else needs to be done to enhance the assistance.

Yesterday in Croatia, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he would hold meetings with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany within the next 24 hours.