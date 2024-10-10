(MENAFN) The Russian Defense announced on Wednesday that its have successfully liberated two villages in the Kursk Region, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict. The villages of Novaya Sorochina and Nikolsky, located north of the town of Sudzha and within the Ukraine-controlled pocket of the region, have been reclaimed from Ukrainian forces.



According to the Defense Ministry, the successful operation involved pushing back Ukrainian personnel, who retreated in disarray as Russian assault groups advanced on the area. Footage shared by the ministry shows Russian infantry fighting vehicles, specifically BMP-2s, advancing towards Nikolsky, showcasing the scale of the operation.



This liberation follows an incursion by Ukrainian forces into the Kursk Region that began in early August, during which they seized Sudzha and several nearby villages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had characterized the operation as part of a broader “victory plan” aimed at bolstering Kiev's negotiating position with Moscow.



However, the Ukrainian offensive lost momentum within days, leading to a prolonged stalemate. Since mid-September, the Russian military has launched counteroffensive operations, regaining control over multiple towns and villages that were previously under Ukrainian control.



Russian estimates suggest that Ukraine has suffered substantial losses during the conflict, with claims of approximately 21,350 troops killed or wounded. In addition to personnel losses, Ukraine has reportedly experienced significant material damage, with up to 136 tanks, 66 infantry armored vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, and nearly 900 other armored vehicles destroyed in the ongoing hostilities in the Kursk Region.



This recent turn of events underscores the fluid nature of the conflict, with control over key territories continuing to shift between the opposing forces as both sides seek to assert their dominance in the region.

