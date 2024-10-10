Top US army commander suggests cruise projectiles for Ukraine

(MENAFN) General Christopher Cavoli, the top U.S. military commander in Europe, has proposed the delivery of air-launched cruise missiles from Pentagon stockpiles to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities in its ongoing conflict with Russia. As the head of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and a senior commander, Cavoli has played a pivotal role in coordinating Western military support for Ukraine amid rising tensions.



Cavoli's recommendation comes in the wake of a series of Russian military successes, prompting calls for enhanced support for Ukraine. According to reports from CNN, Cavoli included this proposal in a classified strategy presented to Congress by the Biden administration last month. The potential provision of air-launched cruise missiles, such as the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), would allow Ukraine to strike targets further afield than its current weapons systems permit. This enhanced capability is considered vital for disrupting Russian supply lines and command centers that are situated well behind the front lines.



However, Moscow has issued stern warnings that any such move by the U.S. could provoke a significant response and would be interpreted as a direct escalation of Western involvement in the conflict. Despite the increasing push within U.S. military circles to escalate support for Ukraine, the Pentagon has yet to officially comment on Cavoli's proposal.



As discussions around this strategy evolve, the Biden administration faces potential resistance in Congress, particularly from Republican lawmakers who have raised concerns about the risks of further escalating the conflict. No final decision has been made regarding the provision of cruise missiles, leaving the future of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine uncertain.



The advocacy for advanced weaponry highlights a critical juncture in the conflict, where the balance of power is shifting, and the need for robust military support for Ukraine has never been more pressing. As the situation continues to unfold, the implications of such military decisions will be closely monitored by both allies and adversaries on the global stage.

